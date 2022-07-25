Foreign Travel ban imposed on Ajith Nivard Cabraal extended

The international travel ban imposed on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Ajith Nivard Cabraal, has been extended until October 26.

This order was issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela.

This foreign travel ban was imposed considering a petition filed by the former Governor of Southern Province, Keerthi Tennakoon.

Former Governor Tennakoon though his petition has sought an order after claiming that Ajith Nivard Cabraal is attempting to leave the country despite being involved in a number of incidents of financial fraud.