Three people arrested for trying to sell stolen goods at the President’s House
Three people were arrested for trying to sell some items as antiques which were stolen from the President’s House in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The Police Headquarters stated that when the protesters entered the President’s House on the 9th of July, the suspects stole 40 gold-plated brass sockets that were mounted on the walls to hang the window curtains.
The Police stated that the suspects are drug addicts aged 28, 34 and 37, residents of Obesekarapura area in Rajagiriya.
The arrested suspects were handed over to the Colombo (North) Criminal Investigation Division for further investigations.
It’s really loathsome to think these are the youth crying foul to have the ability to direct the nation’s future. On the TV I saw the Defence Secretary was inspecting the presidential secretariat building yesterday. Even the lock of the front door had been removed!! There is no hiding behind ‘ few bad apples’. What were the numerous ‘good bananas ‘ doing while it was being done?