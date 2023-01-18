Close associate of ‘Kimbula Ele Guna’ injured in Kotahena

A close associate of underworld figure ‘Kimbula Ele Guna’ was injured in a shooting in Kotahena this afternoon (January 18), police said.

A 30-year-old man identified as Raveendran Deepan, a resident of Jinananda Mawatha Kotahena, was injured in the shooting.

Two armed persons on a motorcycle fired several shots at a person inside a car that was parked down 6th Lane in Kotahena at around 1:30 PM this afternoon (January 18).

CCTV cameras captured the incident, and the car fleeing the hail of bullets.

The injured person had driven the car while having the gunshot wounds to the National Hospital in Colombo.