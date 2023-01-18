Election Commission gives assurance to hold the Local Government Election

The Election Commission today assured the Supreme Court that it has taken all steps to hold the Local Government Election in terms of Local Authorities Election Ordinance.

The assurance was given to the Supreme Court by President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris on behalf of the Chairman and members of the Election Commission.

Nominations for the LG election are accepted from 8.30 AM today (January 18) until 12.00 PM on January 21. Meanwhile, accepting election deposits of the candidates, which began on January 04, will continue until 12.00 PM on January 20.

Earlier, Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that the date for the LG election would be announced after concluding the acceptance of nominations.