Sri Lankan throwdown specialist gave Indian batters world-class practice: Virat Kohli

India batter Virat Kohli credited throwdown specialists Dayanand Garani, former Sri Lankan first-class cricketer Nuwan Seneviratne better known as ‘Bawwa’ and D Raghavendra for making the batters look better with world-class practice through relentless deliveries.

“In my honest opinion, all three of them have given us world-class practice every time we play. They challenge us in the nets like anyone 145 or 150 kmph pace bowlers would do in the game. They always try to get us out and make sure that they test us regularly.

At times, it feels very intense. For me that has been the difference in my career to be very honest. From where I was as a cricketer before I started getting this kind of practice to where I am today.

India hired Nuwan Seneviratne to their support staff in 2018.

Seneviratne, a left-arm seam bowling all-rounder played two first-class matches for the Colombo Cricket Club.

The 38-year-old is a throw-down specialist and has worked with Sri Lankan cricket for nearly a decade.

After the ODI series with Sri Lanka, Kohli said “A lot of credit has gone to these guys, who have given us practice regularly and I am sure Shubman will also feel the same. Their contribution has been unbelievable. You guys should remember their names and faces because, behind our success, a lot of effort has been put in by these guys. Thank you to all for your very, very honest efforts which have helped us,” said Kohli in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Raghavendra, referred to as Raghu in the Indian cricket circles, has been associated with the team for a long time as a throwdown specialist. Garani started as a throwdown specialist with the Indian team after working with Punjab Kings while Seneviratne was roped in as a throwdown specialist in 2018 to help Indian batsmen counter left-arm fast-bowling.

Right-handed opener Shubman Gill was also in praise of the throwdown specialists of the Indian team. “These three guys combined would have had 1200 to 1500 wickets very easily. They put in a lot of hard work and prepare us for all kinds of conditions we need to practice in heading into the match. These are the people who give us the confidence that we can perform at this level.