Close associate of “Manna Ramesh” arrested with drugs

A close associate of “Manna Ramesh” was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) along with 235 gms of Kerala cannabis, 50 narcotic pills, two swords and Rs. 200,000 in cash.

The swords and the money were found while hidden under the carpet of his three-wheeler.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested in Ihala Thalduwa, Avissawella on a tip-off received by the organized crimes prevention unit of the STF.

The suspect was handed over to the Avissawella police for legal action.