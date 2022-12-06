Colombo Crimes Division, Health Ministry investigates alleged ‘human testicle trade’

The Colombo Crimes Division and the Ministry of Health have commenced an investigation into claims that human testicles are removed from young men and are sold at a private hospital in Colombo.

Deputy Director General of Health Services, Dr. G. Wijesuriya said the Health Ministry had launched a probe into the allegation. “We have started an investigation. Once we get the report we will take further action,” he said.

Police Spokesman, SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that Borella police have received six complaints over the incident.

Others, however, cast doubt about this latest allegation and consider it a ruse to mislead police who are already investigating a racket in trading kidneys.

