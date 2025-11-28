Colombo faces imminent flood threat as Kelani River rises

Posted by Editor on November 28, 2025 - 2:03 pm

Sri Lankan authorities have issued an urgent warning as water levels in the Kelani River continue to rise rapidly.

Officials say that if the current situation continues, Colombo could face severe flooding by tomorrow night (November 29), or even within the coming hours.

They warn that the situation could become worse than the major flood experienced in 2016.

Residents have been asked to take immediate safety measures. Authorities advise the public to remove vehicles from low-lying areas and to protect important documents, including educational certificates.

Emergency teams are already on high alert as the risk of flooding increases. The public is urged to closely follow official alerts and take quick action to protect their lives and property.

Meanwhile, several areas in Colombo have been affected due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions. According to a statement issued by the Police Media Division, reports have been received of fallen trees and flooding on multiple roads.

Police request motorists to use alternative routes as several roads are currently obstructed.

The affected roads are:

Near the Lionel Wendt Theatre on Premasiri Khemadasa Mawatha and on Keppetipola Mawatha

Near the fourth gate of the National Hospital

Elvitigala Mawatha

Rajina Road Junction

Armour Barber Junction in Kotahena, near the temple

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to stay alert and act responsibly.