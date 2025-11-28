SJB MP Ismail Muththu Mohamed resigns

Posted by Editor on November 28, 2025 - 10:07 am

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Ismail Muththu Mohamed has announced that he will resign from his position as a Member of Parliament.

He made this announcement while delivering a statement in the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (November 28).

He further stated that he reached this decision without betraying the party leadership and in accordance with the party’s decision.

Ismail Muththu Mohamed entered Parliament through the National List of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.