Sri Lanka weather crisis leaves 56 dead, thousands affected

November 28, 2025

Sri Lanka is facing severe adverse weather conditions that have caused significant loss of life and widespread destruction across the country.

According to the Disaster Management Centre, 46 deaths have been reported during the past 72 hours. With these latest incidents, the total number of disaster related deaths since November 16 has increased to 56.

The authorities have also confirmed that 21 people are missing and 14 individuals have been injured.

The Disaster Management Centre reports that 43,991 people from 12,313 families have been affected by continuous heavy rains, floods, and landslides.

The severe weather has forced 12 families, totaling 3,684 individuals, to seek safety in temporary shelters. In addition, 1,097 families consisting of 3,731 individuals are staying with relatives after being displaced from their homes.

The disaster has caused extensive damage to property in several districts. Four houses have been completely destroyed, while 666 houses have suffered partial damage.

The impact has also extended to businesses and community infrastructure as strong winds and persistent rainfall continue to affect the country.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and urge the public to remain vigilant.

Officials advise people in risk prone areas to follow safety instructions and cooperate with emergency teams working on rescue and relief operations.