Sri Lanka declares special leave tomorrow for all state offices except essential services

Posted by Editor on November 27, 2025 - 8:40 pm

The Sri Lanka Government has announced that all state institutions will be granted leave tomorrow (November 28), due to the adverse weather conditions affecting the country.

The Ministry of Public Administration stated that tomorrow will be treated as a special leave day for all state institutions.

However, this decision does not apply to essential services, which will continue to operate as usual to ensure public safety and uninterrupted service delivery.

The announcement comes as heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to impact several parts of the country.

The government urges the public to stay alert to weather updates and follow safety instructions issued by authorities.