Mahinda Rajapaksa hospitalized for routine tests at private hospital

Posted by Editor on November 27, 2025 - 6:31 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa was admitted to a private hospital in Colombo this morning (November 27).

A close associate of Mahinda Rajapaksa told reporters that he was hospitalized for a medical examination and that there is no significant deterioration in his health condition.

The spokesperson further said that the former President was not admitted due to any sudden illness and that he was hospitalized to undergo several tests previously recommended by doctors.