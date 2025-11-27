Sri Lanka President orders Rs. 1 Million compensation for each disaster victim

Posted by Editor on November 27, 2025 - 4:47 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed the President’s Fund to provide Rs. 1 million in compensation for each individual who died as a result of the emergency disaster situation caused by heavy rainfall, including floods and landslides.

Accordingly, the President’s Fund has made arrangements to provide this payment swiftly to the relatives of the deceased.