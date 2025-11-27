Sri Lanka President orders Rs. 1 Million compensation for each disaster victim
Posted by Editor on November 27, 2025 - 4:47 pm
Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed the President’s Fund to provide Rs. 1 million in compensation for each individual who died as a result of the emergency disaster situation caused by heavy rainfall, including floods and landslides.
Accordingly, the President’s Fund has made arrangements to provide this payment swiftly to the relatives of the deceased.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka declares special leave tomorrow for all state offices except essential services November 27, 2025
- Mahinda Rajapaksa hospitalized for routine tests at private hospital November 27, 2025
- Sri Lanka President orders Rs. 1 Million compensation for each disaster victim November 27, 2025
- Sri Lanka President calls for rapid disaster response November 27, 2025
- Sri Lanka hit by deadly weather disaster November 27, 2025