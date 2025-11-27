Sri Lanka President calls for rapid disaster response

Posted by Editor on November 27, 2025 - 3:57 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake instructed public representatives in districts affected by disasters and high risk areas to intervene immediately to prevent loss of life and provide relief to affected people, as a severe weather situation has emerged with heavy rainfall expected over the next two days.

The President issued these instructions while attending a special discussion held this morning (November 27) at the Parliamentary complex to review the emergency disaster situation that has arisen in the country due to adverse weather and the ongoing relief operations.

The President directed Members of Parliament to visit their respective districts and assess the difficulties faced by the people. He also instructed government and opposition MPs to convene District Coordinating Committees and Regional Development Committees to identify current risks and potential future disaster situations in each district and area, and to intervene promptly to provide necessary protection and relief.

During the discussion, it was noted that Parliament’s budget debate and other proceedings could be disrupted if MPs are required to travel to their districts for relief work. Therefore, it was decided that this matter would be further discussed at the party leaders’ meeting scheduled for 2:00 PM today (November 27).

The meeting extensively discussed ensuring public safety, coordinating rescue operations, and maintaining uninterrupted relief services, including healthcare for affected individuals. Special attention was also given to issues related to conducting the Advanced Level Examination and continuing educational activities.

The President instructed officials to ensure the continuous distribution of cooked food and dry rations to people at relief centers, those trapped in their homes, and those staying with relatives due to the disaster situation. He also emphasized the need to establish a compensation mechanism for damaged houses and cultivation lands.

Attention was also drawn to the safety of the irrigation system and the highway network in areas at risk of landslides.

The President further instructed the Director General of the Mahaweli Authority and the Irrigation Department to prepare proactive plans to mitigate disaster risks based on updated data from the Department of Meteorology, and to study the situation closely to manage the irrigation system during heavy rainfall.

Government and opposition MPs who attended the meeting presented comments regarding the emergency disaster situation in their districts, and the final decisions were reached based on their observations.

The discussion was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, government and opposition MPs representing disaster-affected districts, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne, senior state officials, Commanders of the Tri-Forces, and representatives of the Disaster Management Centre and the National Disaster Relief Services Centre.