Sri Lanka hit by deadly weather disaster

Posted by Editor on November 27, 2025 - 11:19 am

Sri Lanka is facing one of its most severe weather disasters in recent years, as heavy rains and landslides have caused widespread destruction across 17 districts.

According to official reports, 31 people have died and 14 others remain missing, while thousands have been displaced.

The impact of the disaster is extensive. A total of 1,158 families, consisting of 4,008 individuals, have been affected. Authorities have reported 10 injuries, along with significant damage to homes.

Three houses have been completely destroyed, while 381 others have sustained partial damage. At least 131 people are currently staying in safe centers.

Badulla District has recorded the highest number of casualties, with 18 confirmed deaths. Kegalle has reported 7 deaths, and Nuwara Eliya has recorded 4.

One person each has died in the Hambantota and Kurunegala districts.

Disaster response teams, the military, and local authorities are continuing rescue and relief operations as unstable weather conditions persist.

Officials urge the public in high-risk areas to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by relevant agencies.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Centre says the Tri Forces and the Police are on standby to assist all those affected by the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

It further states that preparations had already been made to respond to disaster situations as the weather continued to worsen.

Information regarding sudden disaster situations can be reported to the Emergency Call Centre on 117 or by contacting 0112136136, 0112136222, or 0112670002, according to the Disaster Management Centre.

