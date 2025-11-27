Old Benthara bridge section collapses
Posted by Editor on November 27, 2025 - 10:40 am
The southern section of the old Benthara bridge, which had been closed, collapsed last night (November 26).
The bridge, built around 1902, is an important point on the Galle Road that connects the Western Province and the Southern Province.
Several years ago, authorities identified structural weaknesses in the bridge, after which the government of the time began constructing a new bridge and closed the old one.
In recent days, the old bridge had become a popular spot for tourists and photographers.
