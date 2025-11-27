Badulla landslides claim 11 lives, 7 missing

Posted by Editor on November 27, 2025 - 9:19 am

The number of people who have died in the recent landslides in the Badulla district has risen to 11. Authorities also confirmed that at least 7 individuals are still missing.

Badulla District Secretary Panduka Abeywardena said that the initial assessment shows 6 separate landslides in different parts of the district. The worst affected locations include Badulla, Madolsima, Gala uda and Kahataruppe.

According to the District Secretary, relief and rescue teams are continuing their operations in all affected areas.

Search efforts are under way to locate the missing persons, and assistance is being provided to families affected by the disaster.