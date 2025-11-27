Badulla landslides claim 11 lives, 7 missing
Posted by Editor on November 27, 2025 - 9:19 am
The number of people who have died in the recent landslides in the Badulla district has risen to 11. Authorities also confirmed that at least 7 individuals are still missing.
Badulla District Secretary Panduka Abeywardena said that the initial assessment shows 6 separate landslides in different parts of the district. The worst affected locations include Badulla, Madolsima, Gala uda and Kahataruppe.
According to the District Secretary, relief and rescue teams are continuing their operations in all affected areas.
Search efforts are under way to locate the missing persons, and assistance is being provided to families affected by the disaster.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka hit by deadly weather disaster November 27, 2025
- Old Benthara bridge section collapses November 27, 2025
- Badulla landslides claim 11 lives, 7 missing November 27, 2025
- Advanced Level examination postponed due to severe weather November 27, 2025
- Police freeze assets linked to “Dehi Bale Malli” November 26, 2025