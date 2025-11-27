Advanced Level examination postponed due to severe weather

Posted by Editor on November 27, 2025 - 7:00 am

The Department of Examinations has postponed the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination that was scheduled for today (November 27), and tomorrow, (November 28).

Commissioner General of Examinations A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage announced that the exams cannot be held as planned because the country is facing a disaster situation caused by heavy rain and adverse weather.

She said that new dates will be announced later, and candidates will be informed once the exam timetable is finalised.

The Department has also issued a special notice to Provincial and Zonal Directors of Education, Regional Collection Center officers, coordinating officers and chief examiners.

They have been instructed to take extra care to safeguard all question papers stored at examination coordination centers during this period.