Police freeze assets linked to “Dehi Bale Malli”

Posted by Editor on November 26, 2025 - 6:55 pm

Sri Lanka Police have frozen several properties linked to drug trafficker Shehan Sathsara, also known as “Dehi Bale Malli”, following an investigation into unlawfully acquired wealth.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division conducted an inquiry into Sathsara over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and the illegal accumulation of assets.

The investigation revealed that a two storey house, a land plot of 15 point 8 perches in the Devinuwara area, and five multi day fishing vessels valued at approximately 230 million rupees had been purchased under the names of the suspect’s wife, the wife’s mother, and the husband of the wife’s sister.

Authorities have issued an order to freeze all these assets, believed to have been obtained through criminal activities, for a period of seven days starting today (November 26) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.