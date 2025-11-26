Anuradhapura Transport Hub back on track after two year halt

Posted by Editor on November 26, 2025 - 1:08 pm

Construction work on the Anuradhapura (South) Multimodal Transport Hub has restarted after being stalled for nearly two years due to the economic crisis and political instability experienced previously.

The project, which aims to improve public transport services in the Anuradhapura area, was relaunched soon after the new government took office.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development stated that the restart was carried out on the instructions of Minister Bimal Rathnayake.

The Urban Development Authority has now provided the required funding, raw materials and technical support to continue the work as a fast tracked development initiative.

The transport center is being built as part of the government’s long term urban development strategy under the Anuradhapura Integrated Urban Development Project.

The total cost of the project is 2144 million rupees, funded jointly by the French Development Agency and the Government of Sri Lanka.

Construction originally began on 4 February 2022 but came to a halt following the financial collapse linked to weak governance and poor financial management under the previous administration.

After remaining inactive for about two years, the project has now been revived with several new features that were not included in the initial plan.

Once completed, the center will connect the Anuradhapura railway station and the main bus stand, allowing passengers to move easily between train and bus services.

It will also offer a range of facilities including banking services, postal services, restaurants, resting areas and secure parking for vehicles, three wheelers, motorcycles and bicycles. An electric walkway and a two story building will form part of the modern complex.

Plans are also in place to upgrade the nearby railway department building to provide affordable accommodation for tourists and pilgrims visiting the historic city.

According to the Ministry, both physical and financial progress of the project are now complete, and landscaping work is ongoing.

Authorities expect the entire transport center to be finished and opened to the public by the end of March 2026.