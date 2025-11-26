China donates Rs. 43 Million to support women and children in Sri Lanka

November 26, 2025

The All China Women’s Federation has provided materials worth 1 million RMB yuan, which is around Rs. 43 million, to help improve the wellbeing of women and children in Sri Lanka.

The donation includes equipment to set up a mother and baby room and a childcare centre for the children of staff members of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

It also includes women’s hygiene products that will be given out through the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus.

The official handover event took place yesterday, November 25, at the Parliament of Sri Lanka. Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne chaired the ceremony.

Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong presented the consignment to Speaker Wickramaratne and the Minister of Women and Child Affairs, who also chairs the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, Saroja Savithri Paulraj.

Speaking at the event, Speaker Wickramaratne said the donation highlights the close and longstanding friendship between Sri Lanka and China.

He noted that both countries share a strong interest in improving the lives of women and children and thanked the All China Women’s Federation for its support.

Minister Paulraj also extended her appreciation, saying the contribution will help strengthen ongoing projects focused on empowering women and supporting children, especially those facing difficulties.

Ambassador Qi Zhenhong stated that the donation shows China’s continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in areas related to women’s development and child welfare.

This assistance comes after discussions between the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus and the All China Women’s Federation during high level meetings held in 2023 and 2024.

During those meetings, the Chinese Government had expressed its intention to provide financial support, including school uniforms and other future programmes.

Several senior officials attended the ceremony, including Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hemali Weerasekara, Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatna, Director Finance of Parliament Sarath Kumara, Coordinating Engineer Lalith Adhikari and other staff members.