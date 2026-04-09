Colombo Fort Railway Station upgrade launched with Rs. 2.16 Billion project

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 9, 2026 - 2:24 pm

Colombo Fort Railway Station’s passenger facility improvement project was officially launched today (April 9), with a Rs. 2,162 million investment and a plan to complete it within 15 months.

The inauguration was held at Colombo Fort Railway Station under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake and Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena also attended the event.

The project is aimed at improving passenger convenience while supporting the government’s sustainable reform program to protect public transport services and provide a more organized and efficient service for the public.

The railway efficiency improvement project is being planned by the Project Management Unit of the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, while the Sri Lanka Railways Department is serving as the executing agency. The work will be carried out according to procedures approved by the Department of Archaeology.

As part of the project, a new three-storey service building has been proposed to provide several facilities needed by passengers. These include accommodation, rest areas, standardized dining facilities, sanitation systems, an information center, a pharmacy, a postal service center, and other daily public services.

The old iron passenger overhead bridge inside the station will also be redesigned with elevators and escalators. It will be built to allow access to all railway platforms. One side of the overpass will connect to Kompannavidiya and D. R. Wijewardena Mawatha, while the other side will connect to Maradana and Bastian Mawatha. A digital e-gate facility for passengers will also be introduced under the project.

In addition, a public passenger vehicle parking area has been planned with space to safely park three-wheelers, taxis, and private vehicles.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs. 2,162 million. Out of this, Rs. 1,500 million will be financed through an Asian Development Bank loan, while the remaining Rs. 662 million will be provided by the Government of Sri Lanka.