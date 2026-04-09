Sri Lanka government funds electric wheelchairs for war-disabled veterans

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 9, 2026 - 10:10 pm

Modern electric wheelchairs were donated to war-disabled veterans today (April 09) at the Ranaviru Seva Authority office through a government-funded programme.

The special event was held under the patronage of Ranaviru Seva Authority Chairman Brigadier S. B. Kohona (Retd).

Organised by the Ranaviru Seva Authority, the programme is particularly significant because this is the first time modern electric wheelchairs have been provided to war-disabled veterans entirely through government financial provisions, whereas similar donations in the past were made through private contributions.

Addressing the gathering, Brigadier S. B. Kohona (Retd) said improving the daily lives of war heroes with total disability remains a key objective of the Ranaviru Seva Authority.

He also said steps will be taken to expand these programmes in the future to further improve the welfare of those who sacrificed their limbs for the nation.

The event was attended by staff of the Ranaviru Seva Authority, senior tri-forces officers, invitees, beneficiary war heroes and their family members.