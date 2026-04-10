19-year-old killed at Homagama hotel party

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 10, 2026 - 8:25 am

A 19-year-old youth was killed in an assault during a party at a hotel on Moragahahena Road in Homagama on the night of April 9, 2026, and police have launched a homicide investigation.

Homagama Police said the death was first reported to the police station, after which an investigation found that the youth had died as a result of an attack allegedly carried out by a group of people.

The deceased was identified as a 19-year-old resident of Nikadalupotha, Wellawa.

According to investigations so far, the incident is believed to have taken place during a party held at the hotel by a group of students from Homagama Green University.

Police said an argument had broken out before the assault.

A magistrate’s inquiry will be held into the death.

Homagama Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects.