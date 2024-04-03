Colombo High Court refuses bail to Keheliya Rambukwella

The bail application filed on behalf of former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who is currently held in remand custody in connection with the alleged import of substandard Immunoglobulin injections, was rejected today (April 03) by the Colombo High Court.

The order was delivered by High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka.

Legal counsels of Rambukwella had submitted the revision application to the high court on March 15, 2024, after the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court refused to release the accused on bail.

In his bail application, filed through his legal counsels, Rambukwella claimed that the Maligakanda Magistrate’s decision to reject bail for him was unlawful.

He also sought the High Court to release him on bail subject to any condition.