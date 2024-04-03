Former Sri Lankan President Sirisena declines Court Appearance, cites prior statement to CID

Posted by Editor on April 3, 2024 - 1:00 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has informed the court that there is no need for him to make a statement in court on Thursday (April 04) regarding his recent remarks on the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, as he has already provided one to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He communicated this through a motion submitted to the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court by his legal counsels on Wednesday (April 03).

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court on March 28, 2024, ordered Former President Maithripala Sirisena to provide a statement to the court on April 04, 2024, based on the recent comments he made regarding the 2019 Easter Sunday Terror Attacks.

On March 25, 2024, Former President Maithripala Sirisena recorded a statement at the CID for more than five hours regarding his recent statement on the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

On March 22, 2024, former President Sirisena publicly stated that he possesses information regarding the perpetrators behind the Easter Sunday attacks.

Subsequently, several factions filed complaints with the CID in this regard.

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles also instructed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon to conduct an investigation into the former President’s statement.

Amidst the controversy, however, former President Sirisena later claimed that his statement was based on certain information he had received three weeks ago.