Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka says a clear conflict could have arisen between intelligence units, operational units and political forces over the recent past.

Speaking during an event in Kandy yesterday Minister Ranawaka said the first threat against national security was the murder of two Policemen while on duty in Batticaloa last year.

The Minister noted certain factions following the attack attempted to gain political mileage by claiming it was an attack carried out by the LTTE following which Defence Forces once again arrested those accused of maintaining links with the LTTE in the past.

Minister Ranawaka stressed after several months it was revealed the attack was carried out under the leadership of Zahran Hashim.

(Source: News Radio)