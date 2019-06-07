Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament yesterday morning that the letters of resignation of some of the Muslim Ministers, State and Deputy Ministers had already been submitted by then and all the others would follow during the course of the day.

He made this observation in Parliament following the statement by MP and ex-minister Rauf Hakeem in connection with press reports claiming that the resignation letters had not been properly submitted.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that on Monday all the Muslim Ministers, State Ministers and deputy ministers had handed their letter of resignation to him. “However the following day I informed them that, according to the Constitution, they had to hand over the letters individually to the President,” he said.

The PM added that, as some of them had left for their villages to celebrate Ramazan, they did not have time to submit the letters of resignation. “Some of them have already handed over their letters of resignation today. The rest will also hand over their letters today,” the Premier said.

(Government News Portal)