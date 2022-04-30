Consensus needed to overcome challenges – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said the the goal is to find solutions to existing crises by resorting to methods that can alleviate the suffering of the people.

In a message to mark May Day falling tomorrow, the President invited leaders of all political parties to come to a consensus on behalf of the people to overcome challenges.

The message:

The International Workers’ Day comes at a time when the world’s working community is facing its greatest challenge.

“In the past three years, the group that faced the most serious challenges in our country is our working class. They are also the ones who were resilient in the face of all these challenges and made great commitments to strengthen the national economy. The day-to-day challenges they face are even more intense today. The government is taking various approaches to liberate the people from this situation and alleviate the oppressive nature of the situation.

The loss of foreign exchange has created many issues. Managing all these factors is the way to solve the issues.

Instead of following up on who is responsible for the current problematic situation, what we need to do now is to focus on what action can be taken to provide immediate relief to the public,

and also to go for the most appropriate and efficient programme to find solutions to the burning issues of the people.

“Bearing the responsibility of creating a better future for the people of this country, as the Head of State and on behalf of the people I invited the leaders of all political parties to work together. Each second, our goal is to find solutions to existing crises by resorting to methods that can alleviate the suffering of the people. “On this year’s Workers’ Day, I once again invite the leaders of all political Parties to come to a consensus on behalf of the people to overcome the challenge we face.

I respectfully call on the working people to put politics aside and join to steer the struggle in a positive direction with a pro-people revolutionary transformation on behalf of the working people.

“It is with these aspirations that I join with you in celebrating the International Workers’ Day that embodies the Workers’ Brotherhood, the global labour force,” the message said.