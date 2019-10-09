Some persons imprisoned for murder were awaiting the return of Rajapaksas, Minister of Health, Rajitha Senaratne said yesterday taking part in an event to mark the 8th death anniversary of MP Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra in Kolonnawa. The commemoration took place near the Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra statue.

The Health Minister said that both Bharatha and he contested the1989 general election under the United Socialist Alliance banner. They were targeted by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna.

Senaratne said he had met Baratha Lakshman Premachandra again only after he decided to support former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to end the war. Although they were on two different sides, their friendship remained, the Minster said.

“Until he died, Bharatha worked for the poor in his electorate. Both of us thought we will be killed by JVP gunmen. I still can’t believe we survived their attempts. A lot of people who were with us were killed and because we made it, we thought we were invincible. But Bharatha was killed. He was not killed by JVP gunmen. But he was killed by a drug lord”, Senaratne alleged.

The Minister of Health said that he spoke against the murder while being a minister of the Rajapaksa government. When he spoke against the murder; Gotabaya Rajapaksa called him.

“He told me, the entire country is blaming me. You have to say something, then people will calm down. Gotabaya told me that he visited the Jayewardenepura Hospital to see the murderer. He begged me to calm things down because the SLFPers were angry. Gotabaya said I don’t understand these things. I spoke on his behalf because he was not directly involved in the assassination. Today Bharatha’s killers are in jail, waiting for the return of the Rajapaksas. They are waiting to be set free. The country needs people like Bharatha, but the Rajapaksas want the corrupt.”

