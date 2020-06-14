Cop who nabbed Colombo National Hospital robber killed in accident

A police constable attached to the State Intelligence Service who assisted in the arrest of a suspect in a recent Rs 7.9 million robbery at the Colombo National Hospital and prevented the escape has died in an accident.

He had been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries this morning (14).

On June 11, the aforementioned Constable and another police officer on a motorcycle had collided with a defender truck at the Thunmulla area.

The officers critically injured in the accident had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The 22 year old Sithum Alahapperuma was a resident of Polonnaruwa.