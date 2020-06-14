Two more Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidates withdraw from upcoming polls

Former Central Province Governor Neluka Ekanayake and Denat Paniyandoowage, two candidates of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) from the Sabaragamuwa and Galle Districts announced their decision to withdraw from the upcoming elections, becoming the second and third candidates to withdraw from the contest – all from the SJB.

Earlier in the week, former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera announced his decision to withdraw from the election.

On Friday SJB candidate for the Ratnapura district, Neluka Ekanayake – the former governor of the Central and Sabaragamuwa Provinces also resigned.

A spokesman for her said that she appreciates the work of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and therefore she has resigned so that her presence in the current party would not jeopardise the work of the President.

Mr. Paniyandoowage said he was quitting because the party had not given him a place in the district’s organising team, while a spokesman for the SJB said the reason was more of a personal nature concerning the withdrawing candidate.

(Source: The Sunday Times)