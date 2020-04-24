Government Veterinary Officers’ Union chairperson Veterinary doctor Hemaali Kotalaawala says that attention has been drawn on conducting bio sample tests of domestic animals in areas where coronavirus patients have been reported in the island.

So far no country in the world has reported a human contracting the coronavirus from animals.

However, it has been confirmed that this virus spreads to animals from humans.

Government Veterinary Officers’ Union chairperson Veterinary doctor Hemaali Kotalaawala said that the animal health division of the Dairy Products and Veterinary Research Institute are scheduled to jointly carry out research on this matter.

(Source: Hiru News)