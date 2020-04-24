101 Lankan students who returned to the country from India yesterday have been directed to the Punanai quarantine centre, whilst 37 residents of Bandaranayake Mawatha, Colombo-12 have been escorted to the Mulankavil, Kilinochchi quarantine center.

Meanwhile 529 businesspersons at the Peliyagoda fish market have been subjected to PCR testing.

However Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said according to test results released yesterday, none of the individuals were tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 1,142 PCR tests for coronavirus were conducted in the island yesterday.

Accordingly this remains the highest number of tests conducted thus far.

(Source: News Radio)