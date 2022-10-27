Court calls for investigation report of complaint filed over Diana Gamage’s Passport
Posted in Local News
Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (October 27) issued notice to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report regarding the investigations into a complaint against State Minister Diana Gamage.
The Court ordered the CID to submit this report on November 10.
The complaint states that State Minister Diana Gamage had obtained a Sri Lankan passport after furnishing false information to the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration.