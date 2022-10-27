Special gazette issued increasing company and society registration fees

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued increasing the fees applicable for the registration of private and public sector companies and societies in Sri Lanka.

The extraordinary gazette was issued on Wednesday (October 26) by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies.

The fee for the registration of a Private Limited Company has been increased to Rs. 4,600.00/- from Rs. 4,000/-.

The new fee for the registration of a Public Limited Company is Rs. 23,000. Previously, the fee was set at Rs. 20,000.

For the registration of an Unlimited Company, the fee has been increased from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 17,250.

For the registration of a company limited by Guarantee, the fee has been increased by Rs. 4500. Accordingly, the amended fee is Rs. 34,500.