Court dismisses misappropriation case against Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Lalith Weeratunga

Posted by Editor on October 4, 2023 - 11:40 am

Former Central Bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and former Presidential Secretary Lalith Weeratunga have been released from the case filed by Ven. Thiniyawala Palitha thero over alleged public funds misappropriation.

Ven. Thiniyawala Palitha Thero filed this case for allegedly giving US$ 6.5 million in public funds to Imaad Zuberi, a Pakistani national residing in the United States, and thus committing a criminal act.

In this case, it was pointed out that former President’s Secretary Lalith Weeratunga in 2014 as the Secretary to the President with no authorization, directed the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to pay the said amount of money to Imaad Zuberi, by entering into an agreement, with the aim of lobbying for Sri Lanka.

At that time, Ajith Nivard Cabraal held the position of Governor of the Central Bank.

Magistra Thilina Gamage ordered the dismissal of the case, citing that sufficient evidence was not filed against the accused in the complaint.