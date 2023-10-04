Sanath Nishantha to pay electric bills of SLPP low-income families

After settling the controversial electricity bill of MP Namal Rajapaksa, State Minister for Water Supply Sanath Nishantha has decided to pay the electric bills of low-income families of members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

While posting a message, he mentioned that he was glad to learn about the electricity bill settlement of MP Namal Rajapaksa.

Therefore, he had decided to pay the electricity bills of the people from low-income families through his Sanath Nishantha foundation.

He requested that the members of the SLPP low-income families send a photo of their electricity bill through WhatsApp at 077 7449492 or to call the foundation at 032 2259130.

On Monday (October 02), Minister Sanath Nishantha settled the controversial unpaid Rs. 2.6 million electricity bill of MP Namal Rajapaksa, which was being circulated on social media under the letterhead of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Chaturanga Pradeep Samarawickrama)