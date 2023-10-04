Chairman of CEYPETCO and CPSTL Uvais Mohamed resigns

Posted by Editor on October 4, 2023 - 8:10 am

Mohamed Uvais Mohamed, Chairman of both Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals LTD (CPSTL) has resigned from his posts.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said Uvais Mohamed handed over his resignation letter on Tuesday evening (October 03).

Today (October 04) will be Mr. Uvais’ last day in office and he has given notice of resignation due to personal and professional commitments, the Minister added.

It states that the subject Minister commended Uvais Mohamed, for holding the post of Chairman of CEYPETCO for 14 months, during a challenging period.