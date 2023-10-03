Sri Lanka’s Nadeesha Dilhani Lekamge wins Asian Games athletics medal after 17 years

Posted by Editor on October 3, 2023 - 8:12 pm

Sri Lanka’s Nadeesha Dilhani Lekamge bagged a silver medal in the women’s javelin throw in the Asian Games this evening (October 03).

This is the first time in 17 years that Sri Lanka has won a medal in the Asian Games in Athletics.

Nadeesha Lekamge bagged silver with a personal best throw of 61.57 metres at the ongoing Asian Games championship in Hangzhou, China.

This is Sri Lanka’s first Asian Games medal in Athletics since Susanthika Jayasinghe’s win in 2006.