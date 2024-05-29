Court extends injunction against Maithripala Sirisena’s SLFP chairmanship

The Colombo District Court today further extended its enjoining order, which prevents former President Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), until June 12.

The extension of the injunction was granted during the hearing of the case brought by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, which took place today (May 29) before Colombo District Judge Sandun Withana.

In her complaint, former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga asserts that, according to the constitution of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former President Maithripala Sirisena lacks the legal right to function as the Chairman of the party.

Therefore, she requested an enjoining order to prevent former President Maithripala Sirisena from acting as the SLFP chairman.

Accordingly, the Colombo District Court on April 04 issued an interim order preventing former President Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the chairman of the SLFP.