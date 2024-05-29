Sri Lanka to provide Social Security Benefits for All Workers aged 55 and above

Posted by Editor on May 29, 2024 - 9:51 am

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara, announced that the cabinet has approved a proposal to provide social security benefits to all workers aged 55 and above in various industries.

He mentioned that the legal provisions for this process, which will be developed alongside the “Garusaru” programme, are already underway.

Addressing a press briefing titled “Collective Path to a Stable Country” held at the President Media Centre (PMC) on Tuesday (May 28), Minister Nanayakkara highlighted the government’s commitment to social security and labor rights.

He also noted that the website www.garusaru.lk offers an opportunity for workers in various job fields to register.

The Minister specifically mentioned journalists, painters, tricycle drivers, and bus drivers, who often cannot form trade unions.

He stated, “We are creating a program where all of them can register, strengthen themselves, and build their dignity through this initiative. While public sector employees have pensions and private sector employees receive ETF/EPF benefits, we must provide a social welfare system for those without compensation at the age of 55. We will present the necessary legal provisions to the cabinet next week.”