Court issues injunction on SJB national list vacancies

Posted by Editor on December 12, 2024 - 11:45 am

The Colombo District Court today (December 12) issued an injunction preventing the submission of names to fill vacancies in the national list of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) without including the name of Nizam Kariapper, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC).

The Court issued this order after considering a petition presented by Rauff Hakeem, the leader of the SLMC.