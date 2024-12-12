Security of Sri Lanka’s former presidents reduced

The number of security personnel assigned to protect former presidents in Sri Lanka has been reduced to fewer than 60 per president.

Sri Lanka’s Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, made this decision after reviewing the security status reports of the former presidents.

As a result, 116 police officers previously assigned to protect former President Mahinda Rajapaksa have been immediately transferred. These officers are now reassigned across 38 police divisions, including seven Chief Inspectors of Police and four Inspectors of Police. Additionally, three security vehicles allocated for Mahinda Rajapaksa’s protection have been withdrawn.

Responding to an inquiry from the Police Media Division, an officer explained that the transfer of the 116 officers assigned to Rajapaksa was based on service requirements.

It was further clarified that 67 security personnel will remain assigned to Mahinda Rajapaksa while the rest have been transferred.

Similarly, the number of security personnel assigned to former President Maithripala Sirisena has been reduced to 51 and those assigned to former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga have been cut to 58, according to Police Headquarters.

The report also suggests that the number of security personnel for former President Ranil Wickremesinghe may be reduced in the future.