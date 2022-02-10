Court order issued to suspend Trade Union action by health staff
Posted in Local News
Colombo District Court issues two enjoining orders against Government Nursing Officers’ Association and its President Saman Ratnapriya ordering to suspend their trade union action.
The enjoining orders were issued after taking into consideration a request made by the Attorney General.
He had filed action against the said union and its chairman, seeking an enjoining order from court to immediately suspend the trade union action of the said union.
