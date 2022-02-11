Drug peddler “Abba” dies in shootout with STF

A large-scale drug peddler identified as Thelge Dilan Sameera Pieris alias “Abba” has died in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) last night in the area of Egoda Uyana, Moratuwa.

They said the 27-year-old suspect died during an operation conducted by the Special Task Force’s organized crimes and narcotics preventive personnel at the Modara Isurusiri Mawatha area in the Egoda Uyana police area in Moratuwa.

According to reports, one STF personnel sustained injuries in the incident.

The deceased was a close associate of drug trafficker “Panadura Salindu” who operates from Dubai, UAE.

According to police, the suspect’s body is currently lying at the Panadura Hospital.