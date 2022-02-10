New chairpersons appointed to COPE and COPF

Parliament sources confirmed today (February 10) that the MP Professor Charitha Herath was appointed as the new Chairman of the Committee On Public Enterprises (COPE).

It was also reported that MP Anura Priyadharshana Yapa was unanimously elected to serve as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

MP Prof Tissa Vitharana has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Accounts.