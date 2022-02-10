Eraj Fernando resigns as Mayor of Hambantota

Eraj Ravindra Fernando, who was involved in the “toy pistol’ case several years ago, has resigned from his post as the Mayor of Hambantota Municipal Council due to personal reasons.

Participating in the ongoing monthly session of the council, Mr. Fernando said that he will also be resigning from his post as a member of the Hambantota Municipal Council.

He was appointed as the Mayor of the Hambantota Municipal Council in 2018.