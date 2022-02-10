Amendments to Terrorism Prevention Act tabled in parliament

The Bill to amend the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 48 of 1979 was tabled in the parliament today by Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris.

Following the presentation of the Bill, Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Rauff Hakeem questioned whether the government will consider the amendments and shortcomings that were highlighted during the recently concluded Sri Lanka-EU Joint Commission meeting.

Meanwhile, TNA Parliamentarian MA Sumanthiran also questioned the government’s intention and reason behind presenting the Bill when it has already made an undertaking before the international community to repeal the PTA.

However, when the questions were being raised the Foreign Minister Peiris highlighted that the process is to present the bill first and debate it later on.

“The criticisms can be made when the bill is debated. The bill is presented in keeping with the standing orders of the house,” he added.

The Foreign Minister noted that any citizen can challenge the bill in the Supreme Court, while the government awaits the determination from the Supreme Court.

The second reading of the bill will take place on Friday (11), said the Foreign Minister.