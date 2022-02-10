Health trade unions’ strike enters day four
Posted in Local News
The island-wide indefinite strike action launched by several trade unions in the health sector including supplementary medical staff and nurses enters the fourth day today (February 10).
The trade unionists said they intend to intensify the strike action as their demands were not met with a favorable response.
Speaking on the matter, Co-convener of the Federation of Health Professionals, Saman Ratnapriya said nearly 65,000 health workers have joined this strike action.
As the Boss said yesterday in Anuradhapura, we should unite to defeat local and international forces who are sabotaging the country.
65,000 health workers on strike and the people who are falling ill, are dropping dead on the streets.
The videos will soon be in YouTube and Madam Barchelott and her group in the UNHRC will raise the stick against our Govt which is led under Saubhahagye Dekma philosophy.
This is definitely sabotage of our clever and superior leadership under Pohottuwa.
This effort should be vanquished through unity.