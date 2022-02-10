Health trade unions’ strike enters day four

The island-wide indefinite strike action launched by several trade unions in the health sector including supplementary medical staff and nurses enters the fourth day today (February 10).

The trade unionists said they intend to intensify the strike action as their demands were not met with a favorable response.

Speaking on the matter, Co-convener of the Federation of Health Professionals, Saman Ratnapriya said nearly 65,000 health workers have joined this strike action.